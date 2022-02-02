Rep. Adrian Smith’s constituents can visit with staff during February mobile offices

WASHINGTON — Constituents of Third District U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith are invited to meet with a representative of his office at upcoming mobile offices in Ogallala, Aurora, Hyannis and Hebron.

At a mobile office, Third District residents can meet directly with a member of Smith’s staff about federal issues and take advantage of the services available through his office.

Smith, who has offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff, will provide his mobile office and a staff member at the following times and locations:

» 10 to 11 a.m. MT on Wednesday at Keith County Courthouse, 511 Spruce St., Ogallala.

» 11 a.m. to noon CT on Monday at Aurora Public Library, 1603 L St., Aurora.

» 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. MT on Tuesday at Grant County Courthouse, 105 Harrison St., Hyannis.

» 11 a.m. to noon CT on Feb. 9 at Thayer County Courthouse, 225 N. Fourth St., Hebron.

For additional information, please contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900 or his Scottsbluff office at 308-633-6333.