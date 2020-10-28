Riders participate in 22nd annual ride to benefit 4-H Foundation

HALSEY — Perfect weather all weekend is rare in Nebraska — winds minimal; temperatures where jackets are not needed, even in the morning; beautiful blue sky by day; a fading full moon and bright stars at night.
The first weekend in October met all those conditions for the 22nd annual 4-H Foundation Benefit Trail Ride.
Approximately 120 registrants, with almost that many horses, came to enjoy the beautiful fall foliage of the largest hand-planted forest in the Western Hemisphere. Riders on actual horses as well as mechanical ones — ATVs — enjoyed some of the 90,000 acres provided by man and Mother Nature. When meeting, the riders of the mechanical horses observed proper etiquette and shut their engines off while the horses with their riders passed by.
The trail ride has been a labor of love by past and present University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension educators. The late Gary Staffer was from O’Neil, and his co-trail master, Dewey Teel of Neligh — now retired from UNL — began guiding the riders that came.
The two would come a few days ahead or earlier to map out their routes.
The late Ralph Anderson of Buffalo County was also a committee member. Anderson was the one always counting the riders out of the gate on every ride. Other early committee members included Gary’s brother Monte Staffer, who was also a UNL Extension educator; Kat Pothoff; Stu Sheppard, 4-H Foundation director; and Bruce Treffer, current Dawson County Extension educator.
Bob and Susan Childers were also part of early rides, bringing a team of mules and a wagon in order to give rides to riderless attendees.
Reed and Rosa Lee Hamilton, ranchers north of Thedford, made sure there was certified weed free hay, which is a must on forest service lands. Reed also had area ranchers bring in their cattle panels, so horses had pens to stay in, which has been a rare bonus of all 22 rides. Rosa Lee, would play the piano or bring her fellow Sandhill Shamrocks band members and entertain in the evening, providing the music for church service on Sunday.
Anderson died in 2016 and Gary died a week before the 2018 ride. The Childers both died within a year and Rosa Lee died last year, while Reed is in an assisted living unit in North Platte.
Teel turned 75 this year, and announced at the evening meal on Saturday that he will no longer guide the rides. This year, his son Justin, who has participated for several years, assisted his dad in guiding the ride.
Carla, Teel’s wife, has always ridden alongside him on these and a multitude of other rides. This year, the ride was a family affair as Justin’s youngest daughter, Riley, also attended. Riley is a junior at Springview.
Until a few years ago, it was also a family affair for Treffer and his wife, Christy. Their young twins, now juniors at Cozad, rode with their parents from the time they were toddlers until daughter Sarah reached high school.
Now, volleyball has split the family. Christy takes Sarah to the volleyball games, while Bruce takes son Greg to ride with him and help close gates. Bruce Treffer generally rides drag in the annual event, making sure all riders return safely.
Those coming in on Friday help set up the borrowed panels. Saturday includes two rides — a two-hour ride in the morning and a longer one in the afternoon. The evening concluded at the 4-H lodge, where steaks donated by Tyson of Lexington were grilled and 4-H camp staff completed the meal with potatoes, vegetables, salad and dessert.
Donated items from the riders made up a silent auction that bought in approximately $1,900, which will be used for camp maintenance and youth scholarships to camp. The cost to ride has never changed in its 22 years — $50 for adults, $25 for 4-H members and youths.
Sunday began with breakfast at the lodge and a church service conducted by Monte Stauffer, then riders return to Windmill 25 where they bedded their horses. Before the event’s final ride on Sunday, the panels are returned to their owners and the hay is gathered or scattered.
There were many newbies on this year’s ride, and a group of 11 Lancaster 4-H members and their leader, Brenda Nepper of Hickman.
Nepper arranged to rent horses from Dusty Barner and his family, owners and operators of Dusty Trails in North Platte.
Gentry Barner, Dusty’s daughter, bought a trailer that hauled all 11 horses and the tack.
“They gave us a discount for so many horses, which rent is paid by the hours rode,” Nepper said. The members ranged in age from 12 to 19, and their horse experience varied as well, but no incidents occurred with the group under the watchful tutelage of Gentry.
All expressed enjoyment and plans to return next year are in the making.
