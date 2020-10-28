Riders participate in 22nd annual ride to benefit 4-H Foundation

Bob and Susan Childers were also part of early rides, bringing a team of mules and a wagon in order to give rides to riderless attendees.

Reed and Rosa Lee Hamilton, ranchers north of Thedford, made sure there was certified weed free hay, which is a must on forest service lands. Reed also had area ranchers bring in their cattle panels, so horses had pens to stay in, which has been a rare bonus of all 22 rides. Rosa Lee, would play the piano or bring her fellow Sandhill Shamrocks band members and entertain in the evening, providing the music for church service on Sunday.

Anderson died in 2016 and Gary died a week before the 2018 ride. The Childers both died within a year and Rosa Lee died last year, while Reed is in an assisted living unit in North Platte.

Teel turned 75 this year, and announced at the evening meal on Saturday that he will no longer guide the rides. This year, his son Justin, who has participated for several years, assisted his dad in guiding the ride.

Carla, Teel’s wife, has always ridden alongside him on these and a multitude of other rides. This year, the ride was a family affair as Justin’s youngest daughter, Riley, also attended. Riley is a junior at Springview.