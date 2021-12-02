Sandhill Libertarian Party of Nebraska to meet at Windy Gap in January

The Sandhill Libertarian Party of Nebraska will meet at 5 p.m. MT Jan. 15 at the Windy Gap, 120 N. Oak St., in Paxton.

The group normally meets on the third Saturday of each month, but will forgo their December meeting due to the holidays. Meeting locations alternate between Lincoln and Keith counties, but the group serves Hooker, McPherson, Perkins and Thomas counties as well.

The Sandhills Libertarian Party of Nebraska aims “to increase awareness of the Libertarian Party of Nebraska and to promote any Libertarian candidates that may run in our area,” according to a press release.

For more information, visit facebook.com/sandhilllpne, email keith-lincolnchair@lpne.org or call 308-856-9944.