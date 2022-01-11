Sandhills Journey National Scenic Byway tank race set for March 4-5

MULLEN — The 14th annual Polar Bear Tank Race will be March 4 and 5 on the Middle Loup River, north of Mullen, according to a press release.

After being canceled in 2021, this year’s event will start with team registration and a soup cook-off March 4 at the Mullen Community Building, which is at Hooker County Fairgrounds.

Teams of at least four members race down the river in metal stock tanks with winning teams determined by time. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis so teams are encouraged to register early, as the number of teams is limited.

Tank race teams meet for breakfast on March 5 and load buses to the river, where they are launched in a staggered draw order.

For those teams wishing to enjoy a relaxing float down the river, a non-competitive category is also available.

A prime rib awards banquet March 5 will conclude the event.

For more information and registration forms, please contact event organizer Mitch Glidden at 308 546-2206 or visit the Sandhills Journey National Scenic Byway website at sandhillsjourney.com.