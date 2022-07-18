Sandhills scenic byway receives Leveraging Resources Award

BROKEN BOW — The National Scenic Byway Foundation presented the Sandhills Journey National Scenic Byway with the 2022 Leveraging Resources Award during the Heartland Byway Conference in Leavenworth, Kansas, on May 4.

It was one of eight first-in-class awards presented by National Scenic Byway Foundation President Chris Sieverdes during the dinner and awards ceremony at the Schwinn Barn in Leavenworth. Terri Licking, director of the Sandhills Journey National Scenic Byway was present to accept the award for the byway, according to a press release.

The original idea for the Polar Bear Tank Race was to put heads-in-beds during the shoulder season for two motel owners who organized the event. That goal was quickly satisfied and soon became a fundraising event for the Sandhills Journey National Scenic Byway.

A soup cook-off on the night before the race has been an integral part since it began. This is the 14th annual PBTR. Awards are given during the soup supper and then after the race on Saturday evening.

Besides Glidden’s motel, participants are booked at the Roadside Inn, 30 minutes away in Thedford, thus helping both communities along the byway.

The tanks used are like those used by the ranchers to hold water for their livestock. Teams decorate themselves and their tanks, adding to the fun.

After all expenses, the Gliddens have gifted the SJ SB every year between $6,000 and $7,500.

The National Scenic Byway Foundation recognized the efforts and success of this fundraising program. It will be used as an example for other byways to model after.

For a full list of award recipients, go to nsbfoundation.com.