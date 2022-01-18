Science fair offers Cozad high schoolers opportunity for hands-on learning

Cozad High School hosted its fourth annual science fair on Jan. 12.
This event allows students in honors biology, honors chemistry, anatomy and chemistry II to choose a topic and develop an understanding of the scientific method.
Megan Dyer received first place, Mallory Applegate was awarded second place and Paul Cole received third place.
Volunteer judges for the event were Kent Ross, Scott Adkisson, Bailey Koch, Alison Feik, Corey Fisher and Jordan Haarberg. Local businesses sponsored prizes, including Runza, Dairy Queen, Meridian Tap House, Service Drug, Tractor Supply, Casa Viejas, 222 Hardware, Double L Embroidery, Fox Theater, Sonny’s and Pizza Hut.