Society for Range Management recognizes Broken Bow woman's service

The Society for Range Management’s Nebraska State Section awarded the 2020 Range Management Service Award to Lisa Clarke McMillan of Broken Bow at its annual end of year meeting, according to a SRM press release.

The Range Management Service Award recognizes SRM members who have made outstanding contributions in service to the range industry or profession.

Clarke McMillan, a soil conservationist for the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service is recognized throughout the Sandhills and greater Nebraska for her passion in promoting a range related management ethic for both current and future ranch managers. Through her position with NRCS, Clarke McMillan combines over 30 years of experience providing sound range planning to producers across Nebraska.

She has been a long-term member of the SRM, originally stemming from her service as a range club president in 1990 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

She has volunteered with numerous youth-based activities within the section, notably as a range camp crew boss and Area IV Range Contest assistant.

Additionally, she has devoted time as a mentor to the High School Youth Forum, both within the SRM state section and nationally, as a HYSF subcommittee member from 2018 to present.