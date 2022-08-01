Susan Hart featured at Henri Museum

Nebraska artist Susan Hart will be the Artist of the Month at the Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery in Cozad.

Her work will be on display at the museum with many available for purchase, the museum said in a press release. A reception will take place at the museum from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday to honor her work.

Her show, “The Process is Part of the Journey,” will be on display at the museum until Aug. 30.

“I have always been intrigued with line, shape, texture, and color,” Hart told the museum. “Using a mix of media within a non-objective/abstract theme allows me to explore those things in the process of creating my paintings. It is about using the familiar to discover the unfamiliar.

“I feel that my work is reflective of what I enjoy most — the creative process. This process consists of more than creating a pleasing design by gluing down my hand painted papers, various found items or the application of acrylic paint. It is the journey that I take as I build layers of paint, paper, and texture — the dance of adding and subtracting — bringing to light what is intrinsic. It is about creating a history in order to evoke a sense of time, memory, and the mysterious.”

Hart grew up in Gibbon and now lives in rural Cozad with her husband, Jim. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in art education from Kearney State College in 1981 and taught elementary art for 17 years in the Dawson County rural schools. Susan now teaches a few artist workshops across the state. As of late her greatest joy is teaching and creating art with her four grandchildren.

She is a member of IMPACT, a juried group of nationally recognized artists living in Nebraska. She has been accepted into solo and group juried exhibitions such as the Nebraska Arts Council exhibition programs — Governor’s Residence and the Fred Simon Gallery, the Association of Nebraska Art Clubs traveling exhibition, National Collage Society and signature member of the International Society of Experimental Artists as well as the National Collage Society.

Her work is in private collections as well as permanent art collections at the Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney, Doane College in Crete, York College in York and Kimmel Harding Nelsen Center for the Arts in Nebraska City.

Hart said she is proud to have been selected for the Cozad Creates Icon Project in 2018. Her sculpture was purchased by and resides in front of Rustic & Red in Cozad. She is an associate member of the Burkholder Project Gallery in Lincoln, Nebraska.