Sutherland Chamber of Commerce to host first Makers Market Craft and Vendor Fair
First and Walnut streets in Sutherland will be shut down from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday for the first-ever Makers Market Craft and Vendor Fair, according to a press release from the Sutherland Chamber of Commerce.

The Makers Market will be take place along First Street, adjacent to Highway 30. The chamber will also host a raffle featuring items donated by vendors.

Walnut Street will be blocked off for the Longhorn Bar Beer Garden. The chamber will be hosting the Makers Market Cornhole Tournament in the beer garden, which will also feature food trucks.

For the kids there will be a massive T-Rex inflatable slide and bounce house in the KidZone.

Teams interested in the cornhole tournament should contact Lori Broge at 308-386-8229 or lbroge@gpcom.net.

