Thedford Art Guild annual show now accepting entries from adults, youths

THEDFORD — The Thedford Art Guild will host its competitive open show June 29 to July 25 at the Thedford Art Gallery, north of the courthouse on Highway 2, in Thedford.

“This is the major fundraiser for our gallery,” said Bridget Licking, president of TAG.

The show has art, photography and 3-D work categories for both adults and youth. Each category will have first through third place winners.

The artist whose work is awarded overall best of show will have their work displayed for a month in the Kiewett Room of the Thedford Art Gallery.

Entries for adults are $5 each, and youth 12 and younger are $2.

Entries are due at the Thedford Art Gallery by noon June 29.

Entries can be dropped off at the artist’s convenience by calling Bridget Licking at 308-645-9073, or Paula Rhian at 308-645-2401.

Entry forms will be at Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St., or Ewoldt’s Grocery, 608 Court St. in Thedford.

Forms can be emailed to Terri Licking at twlicking@ymail.com.

For more information, contact Bridget Licking.