Thedford Art Show announces winners

Thedford — The Thedford Art Gallery is showcasing 79 pieces of art of adults and youth in their annual Open Show competition during the month of July, culminating after the Thomas County Fair.

“We separate the art into categories, as 3D pieces, and photographs are hard to compete with the talents of the painters for awards,” said Terri Licking, TAG president. “This year, due to the increase of abstract paintings, and after conferring with our judge, Amy Simonson, Dunning, retired art instructor from the Sandhills School, we made another category for abstract art, which adds more winners, and hopefully more artists entering for next year.”

Tim O”Neill of North Platte won best of show, chosen from all adult entries, with his piece “Lakota Princess.”

“This piece was not just a painting but a process of different aspects to get to the result, “Licking said. “His bio of how he created this masterpiece is by the piece.”

Other awards included:

Art

First place: Cecelia Wonch of Dunning with her painting inspired by a Tim Cox painting titled “Horse Whisperer Getting Loud.”

This piece also was an award winner at the recent Nebraskaland Days Art Show in North Platte.

“That is how we have a wide array of artists in our show. I enter the NLD show in June, offering to bring any art from that show up to ours,” Licking said. “It has been a very successful collaboration between the Prairie Art Center that hosts the NLD show and our own show. We will coordinate getting them back to North Platte after our fair at the end of the month. Other pieces that may not have won in our show, but did in the NLD show, have their awards by them.”

Second place: “Sundowner,” Tim O”Neill, North Platte.

Third place: “Blue Mountains,” Maggie Evans, McCook.

Honorable Mentions: “The Sentinel,” Tim O”Neill; “Sundflower Glo,” Linda Lacy, Ashby “ Kenny,” Maggie Evans, McCook; and “Afternoon delight” Tim O”Neill.

Abstract art

First place: “Dance of the Firefly,” Patricia Coslor, Sargent.

2nd Place: “Abstract Horse,” Tim O”Neill.

3rd Place: “True to Yourself,” Nicole Hoffmann, Mullen.

HM: “Lightness of Being,” Patricia Coslor and “Inspired by What Came Before,” Mary Smith, Callaway.

Photography

1st Place: “Here”s Looking at You,” Megan Licking, Stapleton.

2nd Place: “Waiting Patiently,” Bridget Licking, Thedford.

3rd Place photo: “Prairie Sentinel,” Kelsey Phillips, Mullen.

HM: “Rainbow Reflection,” JoAnn Urbanovsky, Elyria; “A Still Day,” Linda Teahon, Dunnig.

“Betty,” and “Snot Today, (Megan Licking) and “Long Live Cowboys,” Bridget Licking.

3-D art

First place: “Eagle Shield,” Jay Lewis.

Second place: “The Red Owl,” Jay Lewis.

Third place: “Supreme Sunflower,” Linda Lacy, Ashby.

HM: “Pump and Bucket,” Kyle Hoyt, Mullen,

There were only 2 youth entered. Sadie Hoyt, Mullen, daughter of Kyle and Denise won first place for her “Kindergarten Art Book.” She won second place for her “Scatter Tree,” and Grady Licking, Thedford, son of Russell and Bridget Licking, won for his drawing done with watercolor pencils titled “Lonely”. Both youths will receive gift cards to be used at Ewoldt”s Grocery, compliments of Allen and Velma Ewoldt.