Thedford honors its hometown heroes during football game

THEDFORD — It was a case of third time’s the charm as the Thedford Service Club finally got a chance to recognize “hometown heroes” of Thomas and Hooker counties. The Thedford Service Club and Thedford Rescue Squad honored volunteer firefighters, rescue squad personnel, health care workers and the sheriff’s department during halftime at the Sept. 2 Sandhills/Thedford Knights and Mullen Broncos football game.
“Our fair parade was where we were going to recognize them as that was the theme we chose — ‘Honoring R Hometown Heroes’ — but COVID stopped that from happening July 25,” said Shannon Ahlstrom, president of the Thedford Service Club. “We decided we would try to do it that night during our annual fair barbecue that we went ahead and had, but many stayed home due to a ‘typhoon’ of high winds and deluge of rain for over 30 minutes, which happened that night.”
Since the first football game of the season was in Thedford, the club decided that was a good time to do it.
Connie Elliot made the gifts that were presented to the honorees, according to Ahlstrom. Thedford Schools also allowed them into the football game for free.
“We included the Mullen personnel in our honoring, as our two counties know no bounds when it comes to rendering mutual aid,” Ahlstrom said. “Hooker County is the largest rural volunteer firefighter district in the state, with our county also having a large coverage area.”
The Service Club was not the only organization that honored members that night. The Thedford Rescue Squad presented desk plaques to individuals that have served, and to say thank you to a member that left the squad when she married and moved to Stapleton.
Tegwin Egle Gracey received hers for 25 years of being an EMT. They had to get her new husband, Marty, in on the plan so she would be there to receive her gift.
Others honored that night included two people who became EMTs in 1979, contributing 40 years of service each, one in various communities, and the other spent all her years in Thomas County.
Sheriff Gary Eng was in the Nebraska State Patrol for 23 years before being elected Thomas County Sheriff. He served as an EMT in the communities of Gothenburg, McCook and Callaway before moving to Thedford, where he has been the county sheriff for 13 years.
Pat Neben has lived in Thedford all her married life. She and husband, Galen, have two children. Their daughter, Kally, and her husband, Brett King, have three children and live in Newman Grove. Their son, Wade, who works with his dad in construction, lives in Thedford.
He has followed in his mom’s footsteps and is a member of the Thomas County Rescue Squad as a driver, “and a strong back” his mom says. The squad’s coverage area includes the Nebraska National Forest.
“Many a family time has been interrupted by the pager over those forty years but I wouldn’t trade helping others,” Pat said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.