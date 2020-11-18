United Methodist Women of First United Methodist Church to sell cookies at drive-thru bake sale

The United Methodist Women of the First United Methodist Church will be selling homemade cookies at a drive-thru bake sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 5.

The cookies are prepackaged for $4 per dozen, and can be picked up at the church, 1600 West E St., in the circle drive off of McDonald Road. The types of cookies available include sugar, peanut butter with a Hershey’s Kiss candy in the center, chocolate chip, no bake, snickerdoodles and thumbprint.