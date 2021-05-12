UNMC SIM-NE program to resume training in-person

The University of Nebraska Medical Center Simulation in Motion-Nebraska program will resume in-person training across the state beginning June 1. SIM-NE staff suspended in-person training in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SIM-NE staff use four customized, 44-foot-long trucks to provide state-of-the-art training to enhance lifesaving skills at the request of emergency medical service organizations and health professionals at hospitals in rural areas across the state, UNMC said in a press release.

The trucks feature a simulated emergency room and ambulance with mock drugs and medical supplies, as well as high-tech, computerized patient simulators that can talk, breathe, have heartbeats and react to medications and other actions of the learners. In the truck’s control room, staff can program medical and trauma scenarios with the simulators with audio and video recording and playback capabilities for feedback. Vital signs of the patient simulators are displayed on heart monitors and defibrillators.