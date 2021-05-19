Volunteers donate time to Bessey Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands

HALSEY — Over 150 volunteers from three different groups assisted the Bessey Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands in spring cleanup work, according to a press release.

The Overland Trail Council’s Boy Scouts of America brought 74 people to Bessey, of which 48 were youth. Working with forest service personnel, they spread wood chips on one mile of the Scott Lookout National Recreation Trail to improve its stability. They also did a major clean-up of the Bessey picnic area by raking leaves, picking up tree limbs and other debris. According to the press release, the value of the Overland Trail Council’s Boy Scouts of America volunteer effort was $4,167.

The Christian Motorcycle Association has been volunteering annually at the Bessey Ranger District for the last 10 years. The 15 members attending this year cleaned out 12 auto-gates — also called “jump-ups” or cattleguards — that keep trails open and cattle where they are supposed to be. The value of the Christian Motorcycle Association volunteer effort was $2,997.

Pheasants Forever completed a special project in honor of a long-term dedicated member of their organization.