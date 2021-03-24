Wilson Public Library to celebrate National Library Week

Wilson Public Library will celebrate National Library Week from April 5 to 10, according to a press release.

Started in 1958, the week is sponsored by the American Library Association and observed in libraries across the country each April.

At Wilson Public Library in Cozad, Fine-Free Week will take place in conjunction with National Library Week. Any overdue item returned during this week will have fines waived, no matter how long the book has been overdue.

Starting April 5 and continuing through the end of the month, Wilson Public Library will bring back Food 4 Fines, according to a press release. Each can of food waives $1 from a prior fine, with exception of fines for damaged items. All food brought in during April will be donated to the Cozad Food Pantry the first week of May. Citizens who do not owe fines but want to donate items are encouraged to do so. Expired foods and commodity items are not accepted.

National Library Worker’s Day is on April 6. During the pandemic, library workers continued to exceed their communities’ demands and adapt resources and services to meet their users’ needs during these challenging times.