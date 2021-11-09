Work of few can feed multitudes: Turkey dinner fundraiser tradition continues in Seneca after hiatus

SENECA — The little unincorporated village of Seneca sits on the line between Central and Mountain time zones. Seneca is on the western edge of Thomas County, which is Central time, and if one travels slightly west, one would enter Hooker County and Mountain time zone.
While no one knows when the tradition of the Seneca United Church of Christ started a turkey dinner for a fundraiser — the historical papers have long been lost — according to those who have had a hand in the event the longest, it is safe to call the dinner on Oct. 31 No. 79 and holding. Lavina Sevier, now 91, married Bus Sevier 72 years ago, and they moved to Seneca in 1965.
“(The turkey dinner) was going on for several years before we came here,” Sevier said.
One-hundred-year-old June Morrison of Mullen said she remembered it, too, as a youngster when they moved to town.
Mary Lou Harding of Mullen also knew the turkey dinner tradition was older than she is by several years, recalling helping her mother when she was young. Harding is in her early 70s.
Other traditions have been added to this event — a bazaar of donated items from members and friends including baked goods, cutlery, boxes of greeting cards, all of which add to the amount raised.
No one knows when they added homemade horseradish either.
Before the fundraiser, friends dig up their horseradish and bring it to a central location.
This year it was the home of Bob and Connie Broweleit of Seneca.
The horseradish collection starts about two weeks before the event. It takes much work and many tears to get the pint-sized jars filled with this Sandhills delicacy, given its sinus-clearing properties.
This year a record number of jars were filled: 204 to be exact.
Sevier and her friend, Nadene Andersen, oversaw the organization for over 20 years. Andersen resides now at the Pioneer Care Center in Mullen.
The tradition the last few years has been coordinated by Donna Reynolds of Mullen, who caters meals. She gets much help from her son Jody who does the heavy lifting.
The 2020 dinner did not happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Having two different time zones helps, as the central time zone eaters are present when the doors open at 11 a.m. MT, and vacate their chairs for those coming after church in the later time zone.
The line goes from one end of the Seneca auditorium to the other for a half hour at least.
Besides the good food, the fundraiser also offers fellowship of friends and neighbors who do not see each other much through the year.