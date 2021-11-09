Work of few can feed multitudes: Turkey dinner fundraiser tradition continues in Seneca after hiatus

Before the fundraiser, friends dig up their horseradish and bring it to a central location.

This year it was the home of Bob and Connie Broweleit of Seneca.

The horseradish collection starts about two weeks before the event. It takes much work and many tears to get the pint-sized jars filled with this Sandhills delicacy, given its sinus-clearing properties.

This year a record number of jars were filled: 204 to be exact.

Sevier and her friend, Nadene Andersen, oversaw the organization for over 20 years. Andersen resides now at the Pioneer Care Center in Mullen.

The tradition the last few years has been coordinated by Donna Reynolds of Mullen, who caters meals. She gets much help from her son Jody who does the heavy lifting.

The 2020 dinner did not happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Having two different time zones helps, as the central time zone eaters are present when the doors open at 11 a.m. MT, and vacate their chairs for those coming after church in the later time zone.

The line goes from one end of the Seneca auditorium to the other for a half hour at least.

Besides the good food, the fundraiser also offers fellowship of friends and neighbors who do not see each other much through the year.