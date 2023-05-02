The pageants for Miss Rodeo Nebraska and Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska are June 11-14 in North Platte during Nebraskaland Days. Two contestants will compete for the Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2024 title, and four will vie to be named Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2023.

A panel of three judges will score contestants in horsemanship, appearance and personality.

Contestants for the title of Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2024 are Jessica Lange of Crofton and JoSee Saults of Big Springs.

The Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2023 contestants are Maci Cox of North Platte, Jaelyn Himmelberg of Lawrence, Shealynn Rasmussen of Burwell and Hannah Siwinski of Central City.

Current royalty, who will crown their successors, are Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Rebel Sjeklocha of Hayes Center, and Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2022 Calie Troyer of Hershey. The pageant will include meet and greet opportunities with current royalty, contestants and visiting royalty.

Sjeklocha will compete for the title of Miss Rodeo America this December in Las Vegas.

Miss Rodeo Nebraska contestants

Lange, 22, is currently studying agribusiness at Northeast Community College. Her parents are Roger and Jeanine Lange. She plans to continue raising beef cattle, both registered and commercial, on her family farm.

She spends her time in a variety of activities, including baking, sewing and running, to tagging new born calves, fixing fence, hauling a load of cattle for the neighbors. She also trains and conditions her two mares, Sugar Bear and HB.

Saults, 22, is a recent graduate of the University of Wyoming, with a degree in communication and a minor in sociology. She plans to attend law school. Her parents are Scott and Jill Saults.

She grew up on her family ranch where they raise horses and a small herd of commercial cattle. A breakaway roper, Saults competed in both junior and high school rodeo. She attended Eastern Wyoming College, where she was on the college rodeo team, and served as the team president. Saults also enjoys training horses.

Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska contestants

Cox, 17, will be a senior at St. Patrick’s High School in the coming school year. Her parents are Josh and Jennifer Cox. She participates in basketball, volleyball and track at school, along with high school rodeo and 4-H. She is also on the high honor roll, active in SAINTS leadership, and a member of National Honor Society.

Himmelberg, 17, is a coming senior at Blue Hill High School. Her parents are John and Cassandra Himmelberg. She is the captain of her Spirit Squad at school, secretary of her FFA Chapter, treasurer of the National Honor Society, and president of her junior class and 4-H club. She participates in basketball, band, speech and Future Business Leaders of America and is consistently on the high honor roll. Himmelberg enjoys dancing, camping and spending time with her friends and family. She plans to pursue a career in obstetrics and gynecology and practice in rural Nebraska.

Rasmussen, 17, is a graduate of Burwell High School will be a freshman at Fort Hays State University in the fall. Her parents are Scott and Carrie Rasmussen. She will be a member of the honors college, majoring in agriculture education. She also plans to be on the FHSU shooting team. While in high school, she was involved in FFA, speech team, FCCLA, one act plays, art club, 4-H, Nebraska High School Rodeo and National Honor Society. She likes to spend time with family and friends, and enjoys working with her animals and doing black and white pencil sketches.

Siwinski, 18, is a 2023 graduate of Palmer Public Schools. Her parents are Michael and Sherry Siwinski, She has been an active member of 4-H, FFA, rodeo and shooting sports. She enjoys fashion and all things western. She loves public speaking and is always happy to educate her peers on agriculture. Her passion for the equine industry is fueled by working with and training her own horses. She puts high priority on her time with her family and her animals. Siwinski enjoys volunteering in her community and making other people’s day a little brighter.