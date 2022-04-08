?? URGENTLY NEEDS A HOME! ?? ?Transport available to approved adopter! ?Reduced adoption fee! ?Please share! Cookie is available for... View on PetFinder
Dawnovan Polfus is charged with issuing a no-account check for an amount of $5,000 or more; theft by deception, $5,000 or more; and conspiracy to commit theft.
North Platte’s Hub Bar has long been the last surviving business at the northwest corner of Seventh and Jeffers. Soon, the bar also will be the corner’s only surviving building.
Richard Bachman is charged with three felonies: issuing a no-account check with a value of $5,000 or more, theft by deception with a value of $5,000 or more, and conspiracy to commit theft.
Nebraska tight ends coach Sean Beckton says the Huskers have moved the ball on the ground all spring, which indicates new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola's teachings are taking hold. As for the defense, well, it seems a concern.
It would be great — unlikely, but great — if some of Nebraska’s state senators would recognize there’s rarely a single reason anything happens.
The student signed a letter of intent in February and earned a scholarship. Then a community member created an online petition about a month ago centering on the student-athlete; 4,000-plus have signed.
When Grand Island police officers arrived at the apartment, they found the woman unconscious and lying in a bed. She had a pair of pants tied tightly around her neck, police said.
“I couldn’t ask for anything more. It’s been so supportive for us,” says Grady Simants' mother Jodi Rief-Simants.
An evacuation order was issued Thursday night for Edison, a town of 133 south of the U.S. Highway 6/34-136 junction and southeast of Arapahoe.
Sheriff Terry Wagner said the 27-year-old manager plugged the drains and turned the kitchen faucets on before leaving work for the last time Saturday night.
