In spite of rainy weather since the beginning of May, 76% of the state’s corn crop had been planted as of Sunday,. the USDA said in its weekly “Crop Progress,” issued on Monday.

That is well ahead of last year, when 59% of the crop had been planted by May 14. The five-year average is 71% planted by this date.

Also by Sunday, 32% of the state’s corn crop was estimated to have emerged. Last year only 17% had emerged by this time. The five-year average is 26%.

Sixty-two percent of the soybean crop had been planted as of Sunday, according to the estimates. That compares with 42% last year and 49% for the five-year average. Eighteen percent of the crop had emerged, compared with 7% last year and 10% on average.

Nebraska’s sorghum was 10% planted compared with 4% last year and 14% for the five year average by this date.

The state’s oat crop was just about all in the ground, estimated at 95%, with 86% emerged. Last year it was 93% planted by this date and the average is 91% planted by May 14.

Only 2% of Nebraska’s winter wheat had headed by Sunday, according to the estimates. Last year 9% had headed by this date and the average is 5%.

The winter wheat crop was rated 17% very poor, 32% poor, 34% fair, 16% good and 1% excellent, near the same as a week ago. If that were correlated to a 5 point scale, where very poor=1 and excellent=5, the weighted average would be 2.5 (halfway between poor and fair).

The May 16, 2022 Crop Progress report gave a rating of very poor to 13% of Nebraska’s wheat crop, 18% poor, 41% fair, 26% good and 2% excellent for a similar weighted average of 2.9 (slightly under fair, on average).

Nebraska’s pastures were rated 26% very poor, 31% poor, 32% fair, 10% good and 1% excellent. That is an improvement from last week, when the numbers were 25% very poor, 43% poor, 30% fair, 2% good and 0% excellent. (Average of 2.29 on the same five point scale).

Last year at this time, Nebraska’s pastures were rated 17% very poor, 24% poor, 46% fair, 13%good and 0% excellent, for an average of 2.55 on the five-point scale used above.

Soil moisture levels have improved recently. The topsoil moisture was rated 46% very short to short, 50% adequate and 4% surplus in the report released on Monday. The previous week the estimate was 66% very short to short, 32% adequate and 2% surplus.

Subsoil moisture was 72% very short to short, 26% adequate and 2% surplus. A week earlier it was 81% very short to short, 17% adequate and 2% surplus.

USDA reports can be accessed at nass.usda.gov/Publications/Calendar/reports_by_date.php?.