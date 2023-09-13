LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln's 299-member Cornhusker Marching Band makes its 2023 debut Saturday at Memorial Stadium with pregame and halftime performances at Nebraska's football home opener against Northern Illinois.

This year's band includes representatives from nearly every region of the country, though 75% of the students are from Nebraska. Nearly a quarter of the students have majors in the Glenn Korff School of Music. The rest are studying in 60-plus other degree programs across campus.

Each band member passed two auditions to gain admittance to the group.

The drum majors for the 2023 marching band are junior Vilynn Decker of Staplehurst, junior Jason Manzitto of Lincoln, senior Steffani Nolda of North Platte and senior Madison van Ophem of Overland Park, Kansas. The twirlers are senior Carrigan Hurst of Little Chute, Wisconsin; and law student Steffany Lien of Lincoln.

Tony Falcone, associate director of bands in the Korff School, is the director of the Cornhusker Marching Band. Doug Bush is the assistant director of bands and assistant marching band director.

Carolyn Barber, Ron and Carol Cope Professor of Music, is director of bands.

Other band staff members are graduate teaching assistants Foteini Angeli, Eric Elker and Trevor Frost.

Allen Campoy is the percussion instructor and Samantha Houston Brown is the color guard instructor.

Rose Johnson is the administrative technician, Jan Deaton is the office associate and Nolan Schmit is the "voice" of the band.

The Cornhusker Marching Band, which resides in the Korff School, was founded in 1879 as an ROTC unit and is one of the oldest marching bands in the nation.

The band has received many honors throughout its 144-year history, including a Distinguished Recognition Trophy presented by John Philip Sousa in 1927 and the John Philip Sousa Foundation's Sudler Trophy in 1996.

The Sudler Trophy is the highest honor given to collegiate bands.

The "Pride of All Nebraska" has been seen by millions of viewers on television.

The band was the first collegiate ensemble to perform at all of the major football bowl games: Rose, Orange, Fiesta, Sugar and Cotton. For more information, go to arts.unl.edu/music/CMB.

Following is a list of 2023 Cornhusker Marching Band members from the area by hometown, with instrument or role in band, year in school and academic majors.

North Platte

Lexi Nolda, clarinet, sophomore, biological sciences.

Dawson McGahan, tuba, sophomore, computer engineering.

Drew Carlson, trumpet, junior, emerging media arts.

Anissa Hoffman, alto saxophone, sophomore, music education.

Steffani Nolda, drum major, senior, music education.

Annie von Kampen, piccolo, junior, music education.

Jack Carlson, alto saxophone, senior, music performance.

Lexington

Gabe Macias-Villegas, tuba, freshman, pre-engineering.

Keri Smith, clarinet, sophomore, veterinary science and pre-veterinary medicine.

For the full list of 2023 Cornhusker Marching Band members, go to go.unl.edu/paze.