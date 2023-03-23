A reimbursement program is helping residents plant trees in their yards. Available in North Platte, Ogallala or Sutherland, the program will pay for trees planted in private yards, but the trees must be able to be seen from the street. Trees planted in city right-of-ways are not eligible.

The program is administered by Twin Platte Natural Resources District. They will reimburse a portion of the cost, up to $50 per tree, for one or two trees.

Applications are available at the TPNRD office at 111 S. Dewey St., Great Western Bank building, at North Platte public service building, 1402 N. Jeffers St., or at the city office in Ogallala or Sutherland.

The desired location for the tree must be identified with a stake in the applicant’s yard. A city inspector and a TPNRD representative will examine the site prior to approval or denial.