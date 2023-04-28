The Lincoln County commissioners will consider an American Rescue Plan Act grant awarded to North Platte Catholic Church Community Food Pantry when they meet on Monday morning.

The only other non-routine item on the agenda is to consider renewing contracts for life and long-term disability insurance.

County commissioner meeting agendas and minutes are posted online at lincolncountyne.gov. Click on "Meeting / Agenda." Commissioners meet in the east end of the county courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St. Monday's meeting schedule is, as follows:

9 a.m. — Open with prayer, approve minutes of last Monday's meeting, consider claims and treasurer’s receipts.

Consider authorizing the chairman to sign a renewal letter with National Insurance Services for life and long-term disability insurance.

9:15 a.m. — Meet as Lincoln County Board of Equalization to approve minutes of last week's meeting.

Consider certificates of correction and refund, if any, as submitted by the county assessor.

9:30 a.m. Consider an ARPA grant awarded to North Platte Catholic Community Food Pantry.