County to consider vehicle bids

The Lincoln County commissioners will consider accepting a bid for four pickup trucks for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.

The bids are for four ½ ton, crew cab, four-door, 4-wheel drive pickup trucks. The bid process was previously tabled to gather further information.

The board will also consider renovations of the building purchased by the county to house part of the District 11 Probation Office. The building is located at 103 through 111 N. Dewey St.

The commissioners will:

Consider authorizing the chairman to sign the 2023 community-based Juvenile Services Aid grant.

Receive bids for motor grader blades for Lincoln County Department of Roads.

Consider the appointment of Jason Schultz and Melissa Wilson to the Lincoln County Employee Safety Committee.

Consider authorizing the chairman to sign the representation letter for the 2022 Lincoln County audit.

The meeting can be viewed online at youtube.com/channel/UCHdGjLPMx3O-wSu3T3aMWlg.