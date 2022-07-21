Cozad library hosting outdoor movie night

Wilson Public Library is partnering with the Robert Henri Museum in Cozad to show a free, family-friendly interactive movie at dusk (around 9:15 p.m.) August 4 behind the museum, 218 E. Eighth St., Cozad.

An interactive movie is generally a script of things to do or say or sing at random points during the film, oftentimes with specific props. Arrive by 9 p.m. to get a goodie bag with props for the interactive parts of the movie while supplies last. Bring your own chairs or blankets to sit on and a small flashlight to read the script.

The Henri Museum will be selling bottles of water and will be open for bathroom access. Popcorn will be part of the goodie bag. You may call the library at 308-784-2019 or stop in to see what movie is playing. This program is financed by the Cozad Library Foundation.