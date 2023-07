The Cozad Rotary Club will be revealing a time capsule as part of an event recognizing Cozad's 150th anniversary at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at Waypoint Bank, 747 Meridian Ave., in Cozad.

The time capsule was buried in 1973 by the Rotary to commemorate the centennial anniversary of Cozad's founding in 1873. The spot was marked by a plaque, which notes, "Do not disturb until year 2023."

Burgers, chips and water will be served for free at the event, but free will donations will be accepted.