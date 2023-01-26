Cozad woman arrested after high speed chase

A Cozad woman led State Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 between Overton and Lexington on Wednesday night.

Officers eventually used “tactical vehicle intervention” to stop the vehicle. The driver was booked into Dawson County Jail on multiple charges, according to a press release from the patrol.

About 10:30 p.m., a trooper tried to stop a Hyundai Elantra that was believed to be driven by someone with multiple felony warrants. The car was traveling west at mile marker 247. The driver refused to yield and accelerated to speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

The trooper initiated a pursuit. As the vehicle reached mile marker 238, additional troopers successfully deployed stop sticks to slow the vehicle. The vehicle exited I-80 at the Lexington interchange but then attempted to reenter I-80 westbound. A trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention on the entrance ramp to stop the vehicle.

The driver refused to get out of the vehicle for several minutes until troopers deployed pepperball into the vehicle. The driver, Mikayla Schooley, 25, of Cozad, was then taken into custody. She was lodged in Dawson County Jail on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer and possession of cocaine, as well as outstanding warrants.