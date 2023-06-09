Curb work is scheduled to begin on Monday in Paxton. The crew will do similar work in Arnold after the Paxton work is completed. New sidewalk handicap ramps are being installed.

The work in Paxton should take about three days to complete, according to Chad Olson, superintendent with Kirk Barnes Construction of Valentine, which is doing the work.

The work in Paxton will be at the Oak and Pine streets intersections with U.S. Highway 30, according to a press release from Nebraska Department of Transportation office in North Platte.

The work in Arnold could start by Friday but is more likely to begin on June 19, Olson said. It should be completed by June 24.

The following intersections in Arnold will be affected, according to the NDOT notice:

Nebraska Highway 92 at Broadway Street and Carroll Avenue.

Nebraska Highway 40 at First, Second and Fourth Avenues.

The public should expect sidewalk closures with barricades, both day and night, during the construction period in each community.

As always, motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.