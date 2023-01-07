Daddy, daughter dance creates memories Saturday in North Platte

The fifth annual daddy/daughter dance hosted by Addilyn Wilson of Hershey offered an opportunity for memory making.

On Saturday, 250 dads and daughters shared an evening of fun at Venue 304. Wilson said the event reached its capacity early on in the week.

Wilson is a senior at Hershey High School and is currently the Miss Midwest Teen USA title holder. She will compete for the title of Miss Nebraska Teen USA in February.

Proceeds from the dance funds scholarships for the Hershey TeamMates mentoring program and helps with funds needed for Wilson’s expenses to compete in the Nebraska Teen USA competition.

“I get to work with Hershey TeamMates to fund these scholarships for graduating seniors,” Wilson said in a phone interview. “For this event, I collect sponsors all around the community to donate food, water, cupcakes and everything you can imagine. It’s just a really fun time.”

As the dads and daughters arrived, they were taken to a photo station to pose for the start of their memory-making evening. The daughters received a flower bouquet provided by Prairie Friends and Flowers with the purchase of the large package.

“The folks were treated to a pulled pork sandwiches dinner, with hot dogs, chips and different kinds of pasta,” Wilson said. “The cupcakes were super, super cute.”

Wilson’s brother, Tayten Wilson, is a music student in Nashville, Tennessee, acted as deejay for the dance.

“We got the best of the best for this event and I’m super excited,” Wilson said.

A raffle was conducted near the end of the evening. The raffle winner received movie tickets and a popcorn bucket — a date night with ice cream from Double Dips and a gift card to the Cedar Room, Wilson said.

She said over $7,000 has been donated to the Hershey TeamMates Chapter with the plan to donate another $2,000 from Saturday’s proceeds.