LINCOLN — Daelyn Mues of Culbertson, a junior at Hitchcock County, has won a Nebraska Young Artist Award from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts.

The annual awards recognize 11th-grade students from Nebraska for their talents in visual art, dance, music, theatre and film and emerging media arts. Mues' specialty area is music.

Fifty-nine students from more than 30 high schools across the state have been selected as award winners and will be invited to a day of activities on campus April 5, UNL said in a press release.

"The faculty always look forward to this event," said Chris Watson, director of recruitment for the college and coordinator of the awards. "They love meeting enthusiastic young artists, working with them and celebrating their talent."

Students applied for the recognition and submitted an example of their work. Applications were received from 93 students. Hixson-Lied College faculty chose the winners.

Award winners were also asked to nominate the teacher who provided them with the greatest amount of mentoring and support in the development of their special talents.

Students will receive a certificate and an original piece of artwork commissioned for the event and created by a School of Art, Art History and Design printmaking student.

For the full list of award winners, go to go.unl.edu/nyaa23.