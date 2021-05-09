Daisy
Omaha Sen. Jen Day sponsored this session’s version of the two-person crew bill, which includes Sens. Mike Groene of North Platte and Tom Brewer of Gordon as co-sponsors.
The concession stand likely will be closed for 10 to 14 days, North Platte Public Service Director Layne Groseth said Tuesday.
The satellites should be visible again for a few minutes Friday, beginning at 9:54 p.m.
Emerson was one of many winners at the Best in the Midwest Invite, a competition that was invite only and featured some of the best athletes from central Nebraska.
A 26-year-old North Platte man received a sentence of over two years Monday for a domestic abuse incident in March 2020.
The other inmate initially involved in the fight said the altercation was over a card game, and the victim was “being a sore loser” and “trying to act tough in front of everyone."
With an overflow City Hall crowd watching, council members gave first-round approval to an ordinance declaring the 28-acre mall complex an “enhanced employment area” after voting 7-0 to grant a forgivable $1 million Quality Growth Fund loan for the project.
It was a day full of records broken and overall success for the Bulldogs as North Platte hosted the GNAC meet Thursday.
Police say the man lured the victim to a location just before 7 a.m. Saturday under the pretense of being out of gas. He threatened and verbally abused her when she arrived.
Seward County Sheriff Mike Vance said both of the drivers were taken to a hospital in Lincoln for their injuries. But there were no serious injuries reported among the Pius X High School girls team.