Twenty-four Dawson County 4-H members participated in the 2023 4-H Public Speaking Contest Monday at the Dawson County Extension Office in Lexington, according to Andrea Nisley, UNL Extension educator.

An MP3 player/radio, courtesy of county sponsor KRVN, was presented to the high individual in each of the three speech divisions. All 4-H’ers received $10 for participating in the contest, courtesy of Dawson County Bankers. State sponsor, Radio Station KRVN, provided county ribbons for all contestants.

MP3/radio winners in the speech competition were Clay Terrell, junior division; Cassidy Reiman, intermediate division; and Greta Rickertsen, senior division. Two $10 bills courtesy of the Dawson County 4-H Foundation were presented to Griffin Owens and Paige Walahoski for being high individuals in the PSA Category.

Representing Dawson County at State Public Speaking Contest in June will be Tanner Fairley, Griffin Owens, Brooklyn Reiman, Cassidy Reiman and Lorelai Rickertsen in the intermediate speech division; Sophia Burns and Greta Rickertsen in the senior speech division; Griffin Owens, Cassidy Reiman and Paige Walahoski in the intermediate PSA division; and Jaden Hunke in the senior PSA division.

Purple ribbon winners in the junior speech division were Kristina Burns of Cozad, "Unicorns & 4-H;" and Clay Terrell of Gothenburg, "My Small 4-H Journey."

Blue ribbon winners in the junior speech division were Gabrielle Caraway of Lexington, "My Quilting Legacy through 4-H;" Owen Fairley of Brady, "My First Year;" Barrett Hunke of Lexington, "Building My Future in 4-H;" Bodee Klemm of Lexington, "My Girl Skadi;" Mckenna Reiman of Cozad, "Peace, Love & 4-H;" Grant Walahoski of Overton, "My Life is All Planned Out;" and Megan Walahoski of Overton, "4-H Baking the World a Better Place."

Purple ribbon winners in the intermediate speech division were Tanner Fairley of Brady, "That Time 4-H Tried to Kill Me;" Griffin Owens of Lexington, "Shooters Gotta Shoot;" Brooklyn Reiman of Cozad, "From 4-H Weeds to Real Life;" Cassidy Reiman of Cozad, "Dreaming of the Show Ring;" and Lorelai Rickertsen of Lexington, "Picture This!"

Blue ribbon winners in the intermediate speech division were Augustus Barnes of Gothenburg, "The Value of Time on the Ranch;" Dallee Barnes of Gothenburg, "Happiness is with My 4-H Animals;" and Melissa Montano of Kearney, "My 4-H Camp Experience."

Red ribbon winners in the intermediate speech division were Terrence Bliven of Lexington, "Chocolate = Happiness;" and Neala McCall of Overton, "Animals in Need."

Purple ribbon winners in the senior speech division were Sophia Burns of Cozad, "Communication;" and Greta Rickertsen of Lexington, "Have No Fear."

Blue ribbon winner in the senior speech division was Samual Winter of Cozad, "Preparing Sheep for Fair."

Purple ribbon winners in the junior PSA division were Gabrielle Caraway of Lexington, "Find Your Fire;" and Barrett Hunke of Lexington, "Blast Off Into 4-H."

Purple ribbon winners in the intermediate PSA division were Griffin Owens of Lexington, "Lift Off PSA;" Cassidy Reiman of Cozad, "A Spark, Your Future & 4-H;" and Paige Walahoski of Overton, "Igniting Sparks."

Purple ribbon winner in the senior PSA division was Jaden Hunke of Lexington, "4-H — The Original Social Media."

Judges for the 4-H Public Speaking Contest were Juliana Loudon, Elaine Redfern, Dave Schroeder and Beth Rogers.

The emcee was Wesley Thompson of Lexington.