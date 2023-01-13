 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dawson Public Power District Board elects new officers

LEXINGTON — The Dawson Public Power District Board of Directors voted in new officers at the January board meeting. The officers were sworn in and will begin their duties in February. Each officer’s term is for one year.

The new officers are:

President — Dan Muhlbach, Buffalo Subdivision. Muhlbach served two years as vice president and six years as treasurer. Muhlbach represents the Kearney area and has served 28 years on the Dawson PPD Board.

Vice president — Craig Wietjes, Buffalo Subdivision. Wietjes spent the past two years as the board treasurer. He has served on Dawson PPD’s Board for eight years.

Treasurer — Page Peterson, Lincoln Subdivision. Peterson, an eight-year board member, is in his first year as an officer. He represents the Lincoln Subdivision.

— Telegraph staff reports

