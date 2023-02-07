Two jury trials are set to begin at 9 a.m. March 14 at the Lincoln County Courthouse. Both defendants who requested trial by their peers are facing felony charges related to firearms.

Leopoldo Munoz, 34, of Sutherland, faces charges of attempt of a Class I felony and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Armani Vieyra, 28, of North Platte, will also have his charges and evidence heard by a jury. He is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, possessing or receiving a stolen firearm, criminal impersonation and a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

A number of other defendants appeared before Judge Cindy Volkmer or Judge Michael Piccolo on Monday. They are all from North Platte except when noted otherwise.

Lindsey Saucedo, 28, was sentenced to 14 days in jail with credit for 14 days served for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. A charge of theft by unlawful taking, $5,000 or more, was dropped as part of a plea agreement. She rented a car last May, but did not return it on time. The car was located in Texas. Saucedo was also ordered to pay restitution of $813.29.

Christopher Bornschein, 33, pleaded not guilty to three charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing a police officer. A status hearing was set for March 20.

Thomas Harvey, 61, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol, 0.15 blood alcohol content or greater or refusal to be evaluated, with three prior convictions. A status hearing was scheduled for March 20

Brenda Lee, 49, pleaded not guilty to Class II felony possession of an extremely hazardous substance or possession with intent to deliver, and Class IV felony possession of a controlled substance. A status hearing was scheduled for April 3.

Latosha Ryan, 35, pleaded not guilty to felony charges of first degree forgery, possession of a forged instrument and possession of a forgery device. A status hearing was set for April 3.

Jack Neumann, 31 pleaded not guilty to felony intentional child abuse, no injury. Status hearing was scheduled for April 3.

Jerick Canty, 32, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, did not appear for his arraignment on a felony charge of strangulation or suffocation, and two misdemeanor charges of assault causing bodily injury to a person. Judge Volkmer issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

Volkmer set bond at 10% of $20,000 for Austin Simkins, 26, of Alliance, who is currently in Lincoln County Detention Center following violations of a number of conditions of his probation, including DUI, failure to report, not abstaining from drugs and alcohol and operating a vehicle without interlock.

Ryland Clemmons, 18, pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges: possession of or receiving a stolen firearm, use of a firearm to commit a felony, first degree assault, and tampering with physical evidence. A status hearing was set for April 3.

Matthew Earhart, 39, pleaded not guilty to possession of a dangerous weapon by a prohibited person (felony) and second degree trespassing (misdemeanor). Status hearing set for April 3.

Raymond Webster, 37, pleaded no contest in an agreement with the state, to possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail with credit of 86 days served.

April Pent, 43, pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of attempted possession of a controlled substance, a Class IV felony. The charges stem from a traffic stop in December in which the K-9 drug dog was brought in and discovered the drugs. She was sentenced to 120 days in jail with credit for 48 days served.

David Diaz Jr., 52, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of third degree assault, and a misdemeanor charge of negligent child abuse, no injury. A status hearing was set for March 20.

Marco Ortega, 33, of Lincoln, failed to appear on status hearing on three felony charges related to driving under the influence of alcohol. Judge Volkmer issued a warrant for his arrest.

Ricci Foster, 40, pleaded no contest to a reduced misdemeanor charge of attempted possession of marijuana, more than one pound with intent to deliver.

Judge Michael Piccolo ordered 12 months of probation with the stipulation that Foster maintain fulltime employment.

Erick Coffey, 48, was scheduled to appear on a pre-sentencing investigation on an amended felony charge related to possession of an extremely hazardous drug. His attorney, Victoria Hervey, stated that Coffey is in treatment in Omaha. Piccolo ordered a warrant for Coffey.

Ransley Foust, 24, was sentenced to three to six years in Nebraska Department of Corrections for second degree felony burglary, with 181 days credit. Attorneys for the state noted that Foust has had “lots of charges in the last couple of years” and, ”He comes out and does something worse."

However, he “never really had an opportunity to address his drug and alcohol” addiction, argued Foust’s attorney, Amanda Speichert. She recommended probation, stating that he needs the structured treatment that he “won’t get in prison.”

Piccolo noted that Foust had racked up 18 criminal offenses from the age of 19 to 24, and testing showed that he had a high risk of reoffending.

Speaking to Aaron Goold, “I worked on your case a lot last night,” Piccolo said. He said he had carefully considered Goold’s age, background and other factors.

Goold, 39, of Wellfleet, must serve 18 months with the Nebraska Department of Corrections, with credit for 308 days served. Following that he will be on probation for 18 months, following by 12 months of post release supervision.

Goold was convicted on three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, along with making terroristic threats and a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault

While attorneys for the state noted the seriousness of the assault charge, Goold’s attorney, Mark McKeon, argued that he had taken full responsibility for his actions and had a strong desire to live a crime-free life.

“Hopefully you stay sober,” Piccolo said.

Brandon Decent, 22, pleaded not guilty to a charge of intentional child abuse. A status hearing is scheduled for March 13.

John Kramer Jr., 62, pleaded not guilty to five charges. Those include four felony charges: Making terroristic threats, using a deadly weapon to commit a felony, resisting arrest and assaulting a police or health care professional. He is also charged with misdemeanor domestic assault.

Kramer was “extremely intoxicated” when the incident occurred, said Robert Lindemeier, Kramer’s attorney. It was “not premeditated.”

A status hearing was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 20, and Piccolo denied to grant bail reduction.

Tobin Schaneman, 45, of Milford or Kearney, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine 28 to 139 grams, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. A hearing was scheduled for April 3.

Ronald L. Gonzales, 23, of Loveland, Colorado, pleaded not guilty to eight felony charges related to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, theft by receiving stolen property more than $5,000, possession or receiving a stolen firearm, possession of controlled substances and operating a vehicle to avoid arrest. A status hearing was scheduled for April 3.