The St. Pat’s track and field team is coming off one of the best seasons in school history.

Both the boys and the girls won the state team titles, Kate Steinike and Jarrett Miles won their respective 1,600-meter races and the boys 4x100 relay team took home the championship to cap off St. Pat’s Class D-leading performances.

As the Irish enter the 2023 season, things are changing. A new coach is at the helm, and St. Pat’s is moving up to Class C, which means the competition will be tougher. The Irish will need to bring everything they have if they want to repeat as champions again this season.

“The expectation is for everyone to be on the same page with what we’re trying to accomplish this year,” St. Pat’s coach Anthony Krick said. “Although we have been bumped up to Class C this year, the focus is still the same: Be the very best we can be and see what reaps from our consistent determination.”

Starting with the boys, not much has changed. Miles returns in the distance races. He qualified for both the 1,600 and the 3,200 last season. Will Moats returns in the hurdles. He finished third in the 110-meter hurdles.

The entire boys 4x100 team of Jaxon Knisley, Moats, Josh Davies and Jackson Roberts are returning, although Davies and Roberts are returning from injury. Roberts, who also qualified in the sprints last season, was cleared to start practice with the Irish at the start of the spring.

“I am super stoked about all of our relays this year, but especially our boy’s 4x100 relay,” Krick said. “We have a lot of speed this year with some incoming freshmen and returning veterans, which makes it fun to switch guys in and out as the season progresses in order to find the best fit.”

Dax Connick, Porter Connick, Sam Troshynski, Billy Toldstedt and James Heirigs also return as state qualifiers for the boys.

A lot of the girls’ success from last season came from seniors like Hayley Miles, who competed in the 100-meter dash, the 4x100 relay, the long jump and the triple jump, and Steinike, who won the 1,600.

The Irish also return a few athletes across many events that are hoping to help fill the void.

Mae Siegel, a University of South Dakota signee, also competed in three events (the 4x100 relay, the long jump and the triple jump). She finished third in triple jump and the 4x100, and Krick thinks this year could be even better.

“She had a solid winter competing in some indoor competitions over in Seward, setting personal bests in both the jumps and sprints,” Krick said. “She’s stronger, faster and in a much more of a growth mindset this year. Mae is an athlete I can always count on to stay a little bit longer out on the track or in the weight room. Way back in the Fall, she told me she was out for blood this year in track, and that has surely never left her mind or my own.”

Other returning girls include Braelyn Gifford in the distance races and Gabby Swift in the sprints and relays.

The Irish have 53 athletes competing in track and field this season, with 21 of them being freshmen.

“Success looks different for everyone,” Krick said. “For one athlete, their success could be just earning a personal best at a meet; but for another, nothing less than a gold medal at state would define their success this season. We have a broad range of talent on the team and it’s fun to see our kids work hard for what they want to get.”