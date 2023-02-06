The Dekleva family enjoys similar interests in both business and personal hobbies, which has led to Ed and Debbie recently receiving awards for their work.

Debbie is the CEO of both Monarch Flyway Innovations and Ogallala Comfort Company. Her Monarch company won the Best of Show award from Gear Junkie at the Outdoor Retailer Winter Show in Salt Lake City in mid-January.

Ed received the Beekeeper of the Year award Nebraska Beekeeper Association the last weekend of January.

“The award for me was really a mountaintop experience,” Debbie said. “It was one of those things that I’m going to take some time and savor this and I’m going to enjoy it.”

Ed said it is exciting to have won the awards within a few weeks of each other.

“We do different things, but they’re both kind of pollinator related,” Ed said. “I’ve helped when I can with her business. We help each other out, support each other in our endeavors.

“There is such a parallel with pollinator protection. It’s a huge deal.”

Debbie works to preserve the monarch butterfly’s sole food source — milkweed. Pods from the plants are collected and her companies make products from the biodegradable, natural fibers.

Ed’s hobby is working with bee hives to not only produce honey, but to offer bees a healthy environment where they can reproduce and continue to do their work across the area.

“There are so many correlations between the two,” Debbie said. “They’re both considered flagship species so when you see monarch populations plummeting, it’s an indication of what the other pollinators are doing. The same is true with the honeybees.”

Debbie took her Minsolite product to the retail show where they connected with several companies that produce outdoor gear.

“We actually spoke with some people who create products for ice fishing and (open water) fishing because the milkweed fiber itself, without any applications, is water proof and water resistant,” Debbie said.

She said for fishermen, the material floats so it provides some buoyancy, and is also waterproof.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development awarded her company a prototype grant, which she said happened right in the middle of the COVID pandemic. That created some delays and they were not able to supply the market.

“Now we can supply (the outdoor gear) market and we need to get all product that meets the criteria,” Debbie said. “We no longer have the grant, but the product itself is really breakthrough. It’s a game changer for the outdoor industry, which is one of the reasons we received the award.”

The company is working to get the product delivered by August to all the companies that pre-ordered.

Their son Samuel received a Nebraska Beekeepers scholarship to try beekeeping in about 2016, and that’s how Ed got started.

“I started on the Nebraska Beekeeping Board the following year as the treasurer until a couple of years ago,” Ed said. He still has an advisory role on the board.

Beekeeping is more of a time thing than labor, Ed said, “and it’s not that much time, a couple hours a week mainly in the summer months.”

He said spring and fall are the busiest times of the year for him.

“In the spring you’re getting them ready and moving things around to get them started for the year,” Ed said. “Summertime you want to check about once a week to make sure you have the (hives) clean and make sure everything is progressing like it needs to. You’re always looking for pests or anything that might get in there.”

Ed harvests the honey in the fall and at that time treats for pests.

“That’s a huge thing,” Ed said. “The varroa mite destroys colonies through the winter. There’s a new mite that’s not in the U.S. yet, but it’s going to be real detrimental.”

Ed and Debbie said they love the fact they are involved in similar things and enjoy sharing their accomplishments together. Now they have two more awards they can add to their family trophy display case.