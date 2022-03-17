Details of North Platte's proposed redevelopment contract with Sustainable Beef

Following are key provisions of the city of North Platte’s proposed redevelopment contract with Sustainable Beef LLC, which the Community Redevelopment Authority will consider Monday:

» Sustainable Beef would commit to spend “in excess of $300 million” to build a 424,123-square-foot, 1,500-head-per-day beef processing plant. Project costs have been estimated at $325 million or more.

» It would buy a retired city sewer lagoon for its site for $142,500 and prepare the site before it begins construction.

» Organizers must present “proof of financial ability to construct the private improvements” for the land deal to close.

» Sustainable Beef must see to the “timely installation” of needed public and private streets, including “paving and drainage on Golden Road adjacent to the project site.”

» The same applies to needed utilities, including an 18-inch water main, a sanitary sewer main, a lift station and a flow and sampling meter station.

» The city would provide $21.5 million in tax increment financing, with about $18 million of it offsetting earthwork costs to raise the 8- to 10-foot-deep floor of the old lagoon to at least 5 feet above Newberry Access’ elevation.

Unlike sites involved in most TIF projects, the beef plant’s site now has a taxable value of zero because it’s city-owned.

Once its buys the old lagoon — and regardless of its TIF aid — Sustainable Beef will pay property taxes to local governments based on the site’s initial post-sale taxable value.

That should be about $186,500, city officials have said, which would yield a $3,817.88 property tax bill based on North Platte’s combined 2021 tax rates.

Property taxes on subsequent boosts in taxable value due to the project would be used to repay Sustainable Beef’s TIF costs until the $21.5 million is covered or 15 years pass, whichever comes first.

» Sustainable Beef would commit to use the federal E-Verify system to ensure that all of its estimated 875 employees “are eligible for employment in the United States.”

» It would have to “establish natural screening” along the west side of the old lagoon to obscure the plant’s view from Newberry Access.

» The beef plant must maintain “install, operate and maintain” odor control equipment “in accordance with or better than the specifications for such equipment” described elsewhere in the contract.

» That equipment and the rest of the plant would have to be maintained and operated “in conditions equal to that of the Best Industry Standards.”

Private roads, cattle-truck driveways, cattle holding pens and walkways would have to be cleaned maintained according to or better than those standards.

» Should there be a “significant odor event” at the plant, Sustainable Beef would have to determine its source or cause within a week, submit an odor abatement plan to the city within another week and “use its best reasonable efforts” to implement it within 30 days after that.

A “significant odor event” is described as “a prolonged release of a significant offensive fume, gas or vapor from the redevelopment project that is detectable more than 1 mile outside the geographical limits of the redevelopment area.”

— Todd von Kampen

