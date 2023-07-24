4-H youth work with their dogs at home and on Monday showed what they learned at the Lincoln County Fair.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes ran through their paces during the day-long competition beginning with showmanship and ending with agility. Grace Wilke won the overall showmanship gold medal with her Corgi named Gus.

“I’ve been doing this for a while and I feel pretty proud of myself and I’m glad I got to do this,” Wilke said.

Gus is 4 years old and Wilke said she practices with him often.

Twin sisters, Halzee and Hadley Etherton, each won their respective divisions in obedience. Halzee won grand champion in beginning novice division B and Hadley was grand champion in division C.

Judge Pam Gaston of McCook has been judging dog shows for 33 years and still enjoys it.

“I love working with the 4-H kids,” Gaston said. “A dog is one of the most difficult animals to train because they have to train for four different disciplines.”

The divisions are showmanship, obedience, rally and agility. She said each discipline has specific criteria the dog and owner are judged by.

“We base it upon how close they are to doing everything correct,” Gaston said. “When they start doing something wrong, we start marking points off the score sheet. Basically, it’s the least number of errors.”

In agility, Gaston said, it’s not only the least number of errors but there is a speed factor involved as well.

The Lincoln County Fair continues today with static exhibit and food check-in from 9 a.m. to noon, the 4-H bake sale from 3-5 p.m. and the Race Hobby 30 lapper that begins at 7 p.m.