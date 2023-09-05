Visitors to Johnson Lake State Recreation Area will notice the lowering of the lake level this fall. The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District will lower it in preparation of an outage at the Johnson No. 1 hydroplant.

The drawdown of about 13 feet is scheduled to begin around Oct. 26. The outage at the hydroplant is tentatively scheduled from Nov. 6-16.

Inspections of structures at the lake will take place during the drawdown. The reservoir south of Lexington will fill during the hydroplant outage and should return to normal water operation elevations by the end of November.

Drawdown plans are subject to change, depending on river flows and rains.

For more information, go to cnppid.com.