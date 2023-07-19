The Nebraska Extension and the Nebraska Agricultural Technologies Association are teaming up to host the Drones in Ag Conference on Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center, 1071 County Road G, Ithaca.

Drones have rapidly gained popularity in farming and ranching over the last several years. The conference will include speakers, demonstrations, lunch and even a lunchtime film festival.

Mike O’Shea, program manager for the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration will be the keynote speaker. His topic is "FAA Perspective on Unmanned Aircraft Systems."

Other presenters will speak on the following topics:

Drone law.

Everyday uses of UAS’s in agronomy.

Photo/video production with drones.

Using drones in the ag classroom.

Crop intelligence to keep your acre moving forward.

The whirlwind created by agricultural drones.

Drone trailer setup/being efficient as possible.

Alternative drone uses and relations to sustainability.

Aerial crop scouting.

There will also be breakout sessions along three tracks:

Operating a drone business, Drones in livestock production. Drones in crop production.

Field demonstrations will highlight uses of drones for mapping, applying products, monitoring livestock and more.

People are encouraged to enter their drone videos for a lunchtime film festival where winners will be announced.

The cost to attend the conference is $75 or $20 for students. For more information and to register go to the NEATA website at neata.org.