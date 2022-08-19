Durham, Volkmer finalists for judicial vacancy in 11th District

Two North Platte women are the finalists for a judicial vacancy in the 11th Judicial District.

Chawnta Durham and Cindy Volkmer were forwarded by the judicial nominating commission to Gov. Pete Ricketts for consideration on Friday. The two were selected from a group of five candidates who interviewed for the position on Thursday in the Lincoln County Courthouse.

Ricketts will make the appointment to fill the judgeship that became vacant with Richard Birch's retirement at the end of May.

Lincoln County will be the primary office for the seat. The 11th Judicial District also covers Arthur, Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Gosper, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow and Thomas counties.

Durham has been an attorney with the Lindemeier Law Office since 2014 after four years as a deputy Lincoln County attorney. Her primary focus is criminal and family law.

She also was one of six individuals who interviewed for a district judge position in the 11th district last October to fill the vacancy due to David Urbom's retirement. Ricketts appointed Patrick Heng to the position.

Volkmer is a former math teacher turned civil litigator for Kelley, Scritsmier & Byrne, P.C., who has focused on commercial and agricultural law. Her husband, Tyler, is a deputy Lincoln County attorney and serves as the county board's legal counsel.

Lincoln County Judge Joel Jay, and deputy County Attorney Michael Nozicka were also candidates for the position along with Ogallala native Shane Cochran, an attorney based out of Kearney.

The five were allowed a 10-minute presentation in front of the judicial commission and also presented an opportunity to answer questions from those members.

Birch was appointed to the bench in 2011.