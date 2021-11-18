Eddie & Buzz
People let me tell ya 'bout my best friend, he's a warm heart kitty who'll love me' til the end!... View on PetFinder
A few Maryland players took a knee during the national anthem, and a few spectators yelled "stand up," which could be heard throughout the arena.
Watch now: Erdman returns to fight ring with win; Jayson Scott moves to 2-0 as a pro with win at Salute to Veterans event
“We had a bet during this fight camp that if I got a finish (in the fight) I gotta do a ‘shoey,’” Bradan Erdman said of his celebratory drink. “I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll do it.’”
The mother of a second-grade boy in Kade Reiman's class said her son could talk with Reiman about anything. "He had a really big impact on his students." Reiman also coached high school football in Palmyra.
Nebraska state troopers have arrested a homicide suspect during a traffic stop near North Platte.
Co-workers, both current and former, as well as donors and friends celebrated the retirement of three Red Cross employees: Peggy Baker, Jolene Morgan and Jan Widick, who have over 80 years of service combined.
In a blow to President Biden's vaccine mandate, a federal court declined Friday to lift its stay on the vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more workers.
The couple were married Oct. 30 and soon will be moving to Savannah, Georgia. Alberts' son, Chase, is a West Point graduate and a member of the U.S. Army.
Mike Montross, of the Canterbury Park Holding Corp., outlined the proposed site — a 174-acre site just off Interstate 80’s exit 126. The complex consists of a casino, hotel and a 5/8-mile racetrack and grandstand as well as event space.
In high school, the power hitting outfielder from South Dakota had football offers from Wyoming and Kansas State, among others.
Outgoing CEO Mel McNea said Thursday that vaccine mandates could exacerbate health care worker shortages, especially at rural hospitals.