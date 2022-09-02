Editorial: Where’s the beef? Sustainable Beef’s will be everywhere

It’s taken two years to get here, or a year and a half if one only considers when the Sustainable Beef LLC project and North Platte’s bid for it went public.

We fully recognize that some people in our community still wish we weren’t here at all.

But site preparations for Sustainable Beef’s meatpacking plant will shortly begin. That news came last week with a most spectacular climax to the western Nebraska organizers’ months of toil.

They found their key outside investor: Walmart, which will hold a minority (repeat: minority) stake in the firm but also buy the majority (not the entirety) of the 1,500 head of cattle the 875 employees at North Platte’s plant will process each workday.

They did it. Congratulations.

Let’s pause and look back 20 years to when a previous generation of North Platte leaders managed to snag a Walmart Distribution Center and its several hundred jobs.

It was a time when western Nebraska communities longed to land the “big score”: a substantial employer, in it for the long haul, that could help support their economies and populations for years or even decades to come.

North Platte, of course, had seen its 1948 Union Pacific “retarder yard” grow into Bailey Yard in the late 1960s. Ogallala still has successor firms to its mid-20th-century inventor Robert Goodall’s electronics manufacturing plant. Sidney saw homegrown Cabela’s flower from the 1960s into the 2010s.

But subsequent efforts in the region to land a major new employer failed time and again. Until North Platte landed the Walmart DC.

Now that accomplishment has paid off again: When Sustainable Beef organizers decided to approach Walmart about a partnership, the proximity of the DC — a mere 1½ miles south on Newberry Access, across Interstate 80 — helped inspire that move.

With Walmart’s nationwide reach in grocery sales, one presumes this deal will mean its coast-to-coast shoppers will come to directly know the name of Sustainable Beef (or whatever brand name might be derived for its products).

That can only help the western and central Nebraska ranchers who own stakes in the plant and will send their cattle there while they market our Sandhills beef to other U.S. outlets and even throughout the world.

It’s a brilliant move, as noted by Gary Person, the North Plate Area Chamber & Development Corp. CEO who helped build Cabela’s into a nationwide name before coming to our city in 2016.

He, too, deserves cheers today, along with all North Platte’s elected officials and community leaders who now know the city’s biggest job creation project since Bailey Yard itself will pay off.

Now, a few thoughts for those who still fear North Platte will rue the day it ever welcomed a meatpacking plant:

This newspaper reported more than once last year, as city officials were considering their assistance package for Sustainable Beef, that the state of Nebraska would ultimately judge whether construction can move forward.

That time is now almost upon us.

It won’t be when the earth-movers show up at the old city sewer lagoon (which officially changed hands Aug. 26) to begin building it up so it rises 5 feet above the berm.

Property owners in North Platte don’t need permits to move dirt, though the city and Lincoln County must grant conditional use permits for those planning to supply the dirt. Both will consider those in mid-month.

But it’s up to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, also acting on behalf of the federal government, to decide whether Sustainable Beef receives first a permit for plant construction and, once that’s done, an operating permit.

That process will involve public comment and public hearings. Sustainable Beef must file a public application, which along with the hearings would address its plans for dealing with odors, flooding potential, wildlife impact and more.

We would simply ask all our residents to remember this: With hundreds of millions of dollars on the table, it strains credulity to think Sustainable Beef’s organizers wouldn’t have answers and processes ready for NDEE’s regulators after all these months of planning.

North Platte is the gateway to “God’s Cow Country,” the Sandhills. Our residents say we love beef and support our cattle growers. They’ve put their trust in North Platte.

Now we all must prove we’re as good as our word.