The evening gowns sparkled, emphasizing the elegance of the 2023 Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska Outstanding Teen candidates on Friday night.

Morgan Baird, Miss Scotts Bluff County, took the preliminary talent award with her dance routine that showed off her creativity.

“I love to self-choreograph all my pieces,” Baird said. “It’s just a way for my creativity to come out.”

She said drawing or painting is not something she does, so dance is her art form. She chose the song “Can You Hold Me,” by NF and Britt Nicole, a contemporary modern piece to showcase her dancing.

“I started dancing when I was 8 years old, which seems late, compared to other dancers,” Baird said. “I worked hard all the way through high school to gain flexibility and strength.”

She suffered a hip injury her senior year of high school and thought she would never be able to be on stage again.

“So winning the preliminary talent award is a little victory for me,” Baird said.

Hannah Johnson, Miss Capitol City, won the preliminary evening gown competition with a stunning black gown with silver highlights.

“I can’t put it into words almost. It’s one of those things you work so long for and you have that one goal, that one thing you want to achieve and then it happens,” Johnson said. “I can’t even describe how it feels, it’s just incredible.”

This year is Johnson’s first at the Miss Nebraska competition after competing in locals for four years.

“This is a pretty big feat for me right now,” Johnson said.

The Miss Nebraska Community Service award went to Alayna Wilson, Miss Douglas County. Her Community Service Initiative is titled Sammy’s Super Heroes.

“It raises funds for all types of childhood cancer and research,” Wilson said. “This past year I’ve been hard at work. I’ve published a book, I’ve been able to help pass LB802 in the Nebraska Legislature and my whole dream is just to continue my best friend’s legacy, who passed away from childhood cancer.”

The Miss Teen talent winner Maggie Wadginski, Miss Lincoln Teen, performed a ballet and the Miss Teen evening gown winner was Clara Johnson, Miss Omaha Teen.

Wadginski also won the Community Service Award.

The finals begin at 6:30 p.m. tonight and at the end of the evening, a new Miss Nebraska will be crowned along with a new Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen. The top eight contestants in each division will compete for the crown.

The winners will receive thousands of dollars in scholarships and cash awards and will move on to the Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competitions later in the year.