North Platte High School graduate Elleigh Fisher earned the Nebraska State FFA Degree, which will be presented to her on March 31 in Lincoln.

Fisher was involved in FFA through her four years of high school and served in various capacities throughout. She held the office treasurer as a sophomore, vice president as a junior and president in her senior year, 2022.

She is currently a student at Chadron State working toward a degree in biology. Her goal after she earns her bachelor’s is to attend the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha to become a pediatric surgeon.

“It’s really exciting,” Fisher said in a phone interview. “It’s great to be the first person of the North Platte chapter to receive the degree. It just feels great to have all of your hard work acknowledged.”

The State FFA Degree is the highest honor that a member can receive. A member must be fully invested in FFA and work very diligently on their Supervised Agricultural Experience throughout each year of high school to qualify for the award.

Fisher said she had two SAEs that counted toward her degree.

“My first SAE was the Feed the Farmer banquet all four of my high school years,” Fisher said, “My other SAE is working at my family farm, helping out in the summer driving the tractor and doing all the dirty work.”

While at North Platte High School, Fisher founded the two largest fundraisers for FFA — Feed the Farmer and the Corn Drive. Through those two fundraisers, over $90,000 was raised with the help of her fellow FFA members.

“We are super excited for her to be the first of our chapter to earn her state degree,” said Kathleen Craig, agriculture educator at North Platte High School.

When she is not busy with school or FFA, Fisher has volunteered numerous hours over the years with Deborah’s Legacy and enjoys spending time with her family.