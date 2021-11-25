All can audition for North Platte Community Playhouse’s ‘Sound of Music’ next week

The North Platte Community Playhouse will conduct auditions for its upcoming production of the popular musical “Sound of Music.”

Auditions will take place at 7 p.m. Monday for children ages 5-15 at the Fox Theatre.

Auditions for adults ages 16 and older will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Anyone auditioning for the part of Liesl is invited to attend on one of the nights of adult auditions.

Rehearsals will begin the following week. Show dates are Feb. 11-13, and Feb. 18-20.

The director is Marta Holscher-Nelson and Sue McKain as the musical director.

The Rodgers and Hammerstein musical tells the story of an Austrian family and their governess right before the start of World War II.

The 1965 film, starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, won five Academy Awards including Best Picture.