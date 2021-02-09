"Canteen Cabaret" series to present "Love" on Feb. 13

The North Platte Community Playhouse’s “Canteen Cabaret” series, which debuted in December, features local performers in a socially distanced concert on the Fox Theatre stage to help lift spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Love” is the theme of February’s concert, which will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday on the Playhouse Facebook page at facebook.com/northplattecommunityplayhouse.

NebraskaLand National Bank is sponsoring this month’s Canteen Cabaret, directed by Tyler Cronin. It features Chantel Burch, Bonnie Naughtin, Seth Daup, Jessica Short, Annie von Kampen, Ashley Aloi, Daniel Wardyn, Eli Smith, Mary Lynn Horst, Lane Swedberg and Collin Swedberg.

Playhouse board member and office manager Rajean Shepherd thanked NebraskaLand National Bank for its “generous donation to keep the love of the performing arts alive at the Fox Theatre, especially during this time of intermission for the Playhouse.”

The Playhouse will also open the Patty Birge Room at 301 E. Fifth St. from 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday to sell drive-thru concessions to enjoy at home during the performance.

Concession packages are: