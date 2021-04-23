Fox Theatre gets additional cinema supervisor; North Platte Community Playhouse sets live show schedule

As the Fox Theatre prepares to reopen May 1 for weekend movies, the North Platte Community Playhouse board has hired a second cinema supervisor.

Justin Jorgensen, a student at Mid-Plains Community College, will join Sam Fornander, who has been cinema supervisor for a few years, said board President Stuart Shepherd.

Also, the Playhouse has set its schedule for the upcoming live show season that will open in September with “Fiddler on the Roof,” directed by Darrell Drullinger.

“Fiddler” will be performed Sept. 24-26 and Oct. 1-3. Following will be “Bus Stop,” directed by Ritch Galvan, Nov. 12-14, and Nov. 19-21; “The Sound of Music,” directed by Scott Carlson, Feb. 11-13 and Feb. 18-20; and “Clue,” directed by Lori Evans, April 22-24, and April 29-30 and May 1.

The Playhouse website is northplattecommunityplayhouse.com.

