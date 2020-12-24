Lied Center offers virtual events in 2021

From a travel-themed adventure for preschoolers to a lunchtime concert with an emerging local band, Lied Learning Online is starting the new year with a brand-new lineup of virtual arts opportunities, according to a press release.
All Lied Learning Online events are available on the Lied Center Facebook page and at liedcenter.org.
» Jan. 5 — Lunch and learn: Growing Goodness with Blixt
At noon, co-founders of Blixt Locally Grown, Becky Boesen and Petra Wahlqvist, will join us to discuss their newest project, a short film titled “Winter Without Mama.” Working with local and national partners, Blixt developed a musical tribute that honors healthcare workers on the front lines and raises awareness of their loved ones’ struggles at home. Hosts Ryan and Jane will chat with the Blixt team about the inspiration behind the project, the development that went into the film, and all the “locally-grown” goodness Blixt brings to the Lincoln community.
» Jan. 14 — Tiny Lieders: All Aboard: Trains, Planes, and Automobiles!
Join Ashley Laverty, artistic director of the Theatre for the Very Young company Kerfuffle, for at 10 a.m. for a train and transportation-themed movement, music and yoga jam, specifically designed for children younger than 6 years old. Since 2015, Kerfuffle has traveled the Midwest creating theatre and dance for and with young children.
» Jan. 17 — Master Classes at the Lied: Dialects with Sasha Dobson
This Zoom master class for students ages 11-18 will be an introduction to learning accents, led by Lied Center teaching artist Sasha Dobson. From noon to 1:30 p.m., Students will be introduced to the generalized sound of 3 different dialects: Irish, French and Australian. This course will give students the tools to learn dialects deeply and properly, help them discover and develop how different sounds are created phonetically, learn the origins of each accent, build self-confidence and work collaboratively with fellow actors. Participants will need a computer or tablet with a front facing camera and microphone.
» Jan. 26 — Huskers in the Spotlight: Parking Lot Party
Parking Lot Party, an indie-pop band from Lincoln, will perform at noon. The band blends influences from Mac DeMarco and Peach Pit’s modern guitar tones with the intricate grooves of legends like The Eagles and Talking Heads. In early 2020, the band released their debut EP, Drive Thru, with producer Sam Segrist. Last August, Parking Lot Party played at the local music festival Checkerfest, and they’ve since returned to the recording studio to work on their next album release.