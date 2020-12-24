Lied Center offers virtual events in 2021

This Zoom master class for students ages 11-18 will be an introduction to learning accents, led by Lied Center teaching artist Sasha Dobson. From noon to 1:30 p.m., Students will be introduced to the generalized sound of 3 different dialects: Irish, French and Australian. This course will give students the tools to learn dialects deeply and properly, help them discover and develop how different sounds are created phonetically, learn the origins of each accent, build self-confidence and work collaboratively with fellow actors. Participants will need a computer or tablet with a front facing camera and microphone.