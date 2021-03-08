Ogallala gallery to host art show

OGALLALA — The Petrified Wood and Art Gallery will host the from American Plains Artists Signature Show, with an opening reception on March 15, according to a press release.

The reception will be 2-6 p.m. at the gallery, 418 E. First St.

The show will feature about 45 pieces, created by nationally recognized artists who are “signature” members of the APA, according to the press release. These artists were awarded this status in part due to the continued high quality work.

The artwork will depict the American Great Plains region in traditional media, showing landscapes, wildlife, people and ways of life.

The artwork at this show will also be available for purchase.

The closing reception will be 2-6 p.m. May 22 at the gallery.